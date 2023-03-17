https://www.dailypost.vu/news/west-papua-lobby-team-to-meet-with-pm/article_f77114c8-9f80-5247-ba07-eda0932fb0e1.html
A five-man delegation from West Papua arrived are in Port Vila as part of a visit to lobby for West Papua to become full member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG).
Heead of the delegation, Rex Rumakiekm said they are confident that West Papua will become full member of the MSG this year, now that Vanuatu which has been very vocal on the issue of West Papua is the MSG Chair.
Rumakiekm said they have been submitting applications to the MSG Secretariat without luck, but this time there is hope for them to become full member.
West Papua has been granted observer status in the regional organisation.
Rumakiek said they will be meeting the Prime Minister (PM) Ishmael Kalsakau and other government officials during their visit.
